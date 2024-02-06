Montpellier Open 2024: Alexander Bublik Makes Historic Comeback To Clinch The Title

Alexander Bublik made tennis history at the Montpellier Open 2024 as he secured the title after dropping the first set in every match. The Kazakhstani player not only clinched his fourth ATP Tour singles title but also became the first player ever to achieve such a feat in the ATP singles circuit. (More Tennis News)
Bublik's remarkable journey began in the second round against Denis Shapovalov, where he faced an early setback by losing the first set. However, the World No. 27 demonstrated his tenacity by winning a challenging tiebreaker in the second set and ultimately winning 1-6, 7-6(12), 6-3.
In the quarterfinals, Bublik faced compatriot Alexander Shevchenko and once again showcased his ability to come back from a set down and secure a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. His semifinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who had an impressive record when winning the first set, saw Bublik turning the tables to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the finals.
The final presented another tough challenge as Bublik faced Borna Coric, who had yet to drop a set in the tournament. Despite Coric winning the first set, Bublik continued to defy the odds, managing a comeback for the fourth time in the tournament to secure his victory with a final scoreline of 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
This historic achievement at the Montpellier Open solidifies Bublik's status as a rising star in the tennis world. His recent success, including winning two titles last year and one in 2024, has advanced him into the top 25.
However, despite his exceptional form, Bublik continues to face challenges in Grand Slam tournaments, with early exits in four out of the previous five Majors. Notably, his standout performance came at the 2023 Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round before a hard-fought defeat against Andrey Rublev.