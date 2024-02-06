Montpellier Open 2024: Alexander Bublik Makes Historic Comeback To Clinch The Title

In the quarterfinals, Bublik faced compatriot Alexander Shevchenko and once again showcased his ability to come back from a set down and secure a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. His semifinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who had an impressive record when winning the first set, saw Bublik turning the tables to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the finals.