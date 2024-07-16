Tennis

Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start

Sumit Nagal extended his good run with a 6-4 6-3 win over the talented Ymer, who has played a lot of events in India with considerable success

X/Sumit Nagal
India's highest-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal had lost in the second round of qualifying at Miami Open 2024. Photo: X/Sumit Nagal
info_icon

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal finally got the better of Elias Ymer to make a winning start at the Nordea Open on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Going into the ATP 250 event, Nagal was down 0-2 in Head-to_head record against the Swede wild card.

Nagal extended his good run with a 6-4 6-3 win over the talented Ymer, who has played a lot of events in India with considerable success.

Sumit Nagal - X/ @India_AllSports
Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings

BY PTI

Nagal had lost to Ymer in Split Open (Croatia) last year and at Lyon (France) in 2019.

Nagal, who is now placed 68th in the ATP singles chart, next faces world number 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina.

Nagal will represent India at the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, who will also compete in Paris in men's doubles, are set to play their first ever ATP Tour event together.

They are scheduled to take on the German pair of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter in the opening round of the Hamburg Open, which is an ATP 500 event, on Wednesday.

