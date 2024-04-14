Tennis

Stuttgart Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu among others will be the star attractions at the Stuttgart Open 2024 WTA tennis event. Here are the live streaming, telecast, schedule and much more

Iga Swiatek will be looking to defend her title at the Stuttgart Open 2024. Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
The 46th 2024 Stuttgart Open or Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, will take from April 14-21 2024. The WTA event, will see top players in the women's tennis, take centerstage and earn as much points in the WTA Rankings. (More Tennis News)

Current world no. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the hot favourite to retain the title. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in each of the last two finals at the event, adding to the list of WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells.

Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur among others will headline the event as they look to dismantle Swiatek's reign.

Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu would also feature at the WTA event.

Stuttgart 2024 Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Stuttgart 2024 tennis tournament:

The final will be held on Sunday, April 21 at 1:00 pm local time. Doubles final will follow the singles final.

Prize Money For The Loser And Winner:

The finalist will take away €76,225 and earn 325 WTA points, whereas the winner of the tournament earns 500 WTA points and €123,480.

Live Streaming Info

One can watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in India on the Tennis Channel.

Other Countries

  • New Zealand - TVNZ

  • China - YOUKU

  • Japan - DAZN

  • USA - Tennis Channel

  • UK - Sky Sports

