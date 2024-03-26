Iga Swiatek, of Poland right, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, congratulate each other after their Miami Open match on March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo: AP

Iga Swiatek, of Poland right, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, congratulate each other after their Miami Open match on March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo: AP