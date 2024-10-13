Tennis

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown

Djokovic kept his hopes alive of claiming a 100th tour-level title with a battling 6-4 7-6 (8-6) triumph over the American after overcoming a hip issue at the end of the second set

novak-djokovic-tennis
Novak Djokovic said his encounter with Taylor Fritz pushed him to his limits
info_icon

Novak Djokovic expressed his relief at reaching the Shanghai Masters final, saying his win over Taylor Fritz pushed him to his limits on Saturday. (More Tennis News

Djokovic kept his hopes alive of claiming a 100th tour-level title with a battling 6-4 7-6 (8-6) triumph over the American after overcoming a hip issue at the end of the second set. 

The 37-year-old required a medical timeout in the closing stages of his almost two-hour-long battle but returned to the court to reach his fifth showpiece match in Shanghai. 

In doing so, Djokovic surpassed Andy Murray (four) for the outright most finals reached at the event, while also extending his unbeaten run against Fritz to 10 matches. 

But the 24-time grand slam champion acknowledged the challenges he faced against Fritz, who threatened to take the encounter the distance. 

"It always takes it out of me, these kinds of battles, but particularly towards the end of the tournament," said Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Olympic Games. - null
'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements

BY Stats Perform

"At this stage of my career, I’m doing my best to recover, and I had some issues here and there on the court, physically, yesterday and today. But I managed to overcome it.

"It was a stern test. Taylor is in form, playing probably the best tennis of his life coming off a grand slam final, and he's playing really well, particularly on this surface.

"He's serving big, so I knew it was going to be a big test for me. I did not want to get to a third set, and I'm just glad to overcome in two.”

The Serbian's victory set up a meeting with world number one Jannik Sinner, who beat Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5 in the other semi-final.

It will be the pair's first meeting since their final four clash at the Australian Open earlier this year, a contest Sinner would go on to win his maiden grand slam title. 

But having performed well at his first tournament since his US Open exit, Djokovic is hoping to join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in the 100 club against a player he described as "the best in the world."

"I came to Shanghai after five years of not playing in China, the place where I've always had great success, both in Shanghai and Beijing," said Djokovic.

"[I've won] many titles, had great battles and great performances. I’ve said it many times, the support that I get here is tremendous, and I'm very grateful.

"That creates an energy that keeps me going, keeps me running, so I did come here definitely with a vision and a desire to get to the final and fight for a 100th title.

"I get that chance against the best player in the world, and let's see what happens."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Selector In USA For T10 League Amid National Team Crisis
  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  3. ACC Emerging T20 Cup 2024: Tilak Varma Named Captain As India Announce Squad For Sixth Edition
  4. IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson Sparkles As India Maul Bangladesh For Series Sweep - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Complete Series Whitewash With Hyderabad Hammering
Football News
  1. Ederson Lauds 'Sometimes Annoying' Pep Guardiola
  2. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, WSL: Jonas Eidevall Fails To Concede Title Hopes After Loss
  3. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Super League: Ramirez And Baltimore Pile More Misery On Eidevall
  4. India 1-1 Vietnam Highlights, International Friendly: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Sandhu Heroics Salvage Draw For Blue Tigers
  5. India 1-1 Vietnam: Farukh's Chip, Gurpreet's Saves Take Blue Tigers To Thrilling Draw
Tennis News
  1. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Belarusian Reaches Third Straight Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai
  2. Ex-Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba Passes Away At 57
  3. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
  4. RSS Wants To Make Country Uniform, Will Not Succeed: Congress
  5. India Slams 'Systematic Desecration' After Firebomb Thrown At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  5. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures