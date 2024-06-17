Tennis

Retiring At Wimbledon Or The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Would Be Fitting, Says Andy Murray

The 37-year-old has prevailed in both competitions during his professional career, becoming the first British winner of the men's singles title since Fred Perry in 1936 at Wimbledon in 2013

Andy Murray has said that retiring at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics would "be fitting"
Andy Murray has said it would be fitting to call time on his glistening tennis career at Wimbledon or Paris Olympics this year. (More Tennis News)

Murray also won gold on two occasions for Team GB in London 12 years ago and the Rio games in 2016. But when asked if he would compete in the US Open or the Davis Cup, he said: "I don’t think so.

"Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games - to me that would probably be more fitting."

"I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams."

The former world number one will take part in the Queen's Club Championships and faces Alexei Popyrin on Monday, but revealed that he will not be playing as much over the next few months. 

He said: "My plans haven't really changed. I'm not planning to playing much past this summer. I'll see how I feel in the next couple of weeks. There are lots of things to factor in to retirement from sport.

"I think in lots of careers, retirement is something you celebrate and people really look forward to that day – that's not something I feel. I love playing tennis.

"Ultimately, if physically you're not able to play to the level you want to, the results are not as you wish, those things factor into the decision."

