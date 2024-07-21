Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch

This will be Rafael Nadal's first final appearance in two years. He had last reached the title round at the 2022 French Open. Check details of when and where to watch the Swedish Open 2024 tennis match live

rafael-nadal-tennis-player-in-action-at-swedish-open
File photo of Rafael Nadal in action against Leo Borg at Swedish Open 2024. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP
info_icon

After a season full of injury-induced disappointments, Rafael Nadal is finally in some semblance of form. The Spanish former world number one has entered the Swedish Open 2024 final, where he will face Portugal's Nuno Borges on Sunday (July 21). Watch the tennis match live on TV and online.

This will be Nadal's first final appearance at an ATP tournament in two years. He had last reached the title round at the 2022 French Open, where the Spaniard had swept aside Casper Ruud in straight sets to clinch his record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

Nadal's opponent at the Swedish Open summit clash is the seventh seed Borges, who beat Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante in the semi-finals to book a meeting with the tennis legend. This will be the first face-off between Nadal and Borges, as the two haven't locked horns on the ATP tour yet.

The match assumes significance for Nadal in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games 2024, where the Spain titan is certain to participate. Nadal's name also features in the US Open entry list, though he has said that he will confirm his participation only after the Olympics.

Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Swedish Open - null
Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win

BY Stats Perform

Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges, Swedish Open 2024 Final Live Streaming Details

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges, Swedish Open 2024 final be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges, Swedish Open 2024 final will be played at 5:30pm IST in Bastad, Sweden.

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges, Swedish Open 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?

The Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges, Swedish Open 2024 final match will not be telecast live in India. The live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.

