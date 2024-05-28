Rafael Nadal is unlikely to appear at Wimbledon in July, with the Olympic Games his focus following his early exit from the French Open. (French Open 2024 | Tennis News)
Nadal played what is likely to be his final match at the French Open – where he has won a record 14 titles – on Monday as he suffered a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 first-round loss to Alexander Zverev.
The Spaniard has repeatedly suggested he will call time on his glittering career at the end of 2024, having been hamstrung by hip and abdominal injuries in recent years.
Nadal previously said he wished to make farewell appearances at each Grand Slam, but he now believes transitioning to grass before Wimbledon will be difficult.
"For me now it looks difficult to make a transition to grass, then having the Olympics again on clay," Nadal said. "I cannot confirm anything. I need to talk with the team and analyse facts.
"But I don't think it's going to be smart after all the things that happened to my body to make a big transition to a completely different surface and then come back immediately to clay."
However, Nadal's participation at the Olympics – where the tennis tournaments will be held at Roland Garros – is subject to his fitness.
If he is able to play, Nadal – a two-time Olympic gold medallist – hopes to play doubles with world number three Carlos Alcaraz.
"I cannot tell you if I will be playing or not in one month and a half, because my body has been a jungle for two years," he added.
"You don't know what to expect. I wake up one day and I found a snake biting me. Another day a tiger."
Asked about the prospect of teaming up with Alcaraz, he said: "If everything goes well, we are going to play doubles together here."