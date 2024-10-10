Tennis

Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals

The Spanish superstar will end his remarkable playing career after the Davis Cup Finals, which take place in Malaga in November

Rafael-Nadal
Rafael Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup
info_icon

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his impending retirement from tennis. (More Tennis News)

The Spanish superstar will end his remarkable playing career after the Davis Cup Finals, which take place in Malaga in November.

Only Margaret Court, Novak Djokovic (24 each) and Serena Williams (23) have won more Singles Grand Slam titles than Nadal (22), but he has been plagued by injury in recent seasons.

In a message released on his official social media channels on Thursday, Nadal said: "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially.

"I don't think I have been able to play without limitations."

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. - X | Rafa Nadal
Rafael Nadal: Federer, Sinner React To 22-Time Grand Slam Champion Announcing His Impending Retirement

BY Associated Press

Nadal confirmed previously that 2024 would likely be his final year on ATP Tour circuit and he has featured in just seven tournaments this season.

He remarkably reached the Swedish Open final in Bastad, only to lose to Nuno Borges, after competing at the French Open for the final time.

Nadal has won a record 14 titles at Roland-Garros, with the last of those coming in 2022.

He will retire as a four-time US Open champion and a two-time winner at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Nadal has not featured in a singles match since he lost to old foe Djokovic at the Paris Olympics in August.

Along with Djokovic and Roger Federer, Nadal is one of only three players in the Open Era to have played and won over 300 men's singles Grand Slam matches. Nadal bows out with a major record of 314 wins from 358 matches. 

His retirement, which comes on the back of Andy Murray calling it a day earlier this year, means that, of the "big four" that dominated men's tennis for over a decade, only Djokovic now remains.

