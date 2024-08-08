Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the US Open, claiming he would be unable to give 100% effort should he participate. (More Tennis News)
Nadal, who played in both the singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, skipped Wimbledon earlier this year in order to feature at Roland-Garros.
However, after losing to Novak Djokovic in the singles and then failing to reach the medal matches alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles, Nadal has elected to miss this season's final major and instead ready himself for the Laver Cup, which will take place in September.
It means the 38-year-old, who has triumphed four times at Flushing Meadows, may well have featured at the last major of his extraordinary career.
In a post on social media, Nadal wrote: "I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories.
"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don't think I would be able to give my 100% this time.
"Thanks to all my US fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time.
"Best of luck to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin."