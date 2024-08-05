Tennis

Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought

Badosa, the former world number two, is back in the WTA's top 50 following Sunday's 6-1 4-6 6-4 defeat of Marie Bouzkova

Paula Badosa, Tennis, Washington Open
Washington Open champion Paula Badosa
Paula Badosa is back to feeling like she is an athlete again after claiming victory at the Washington Open. (More Tennis News)

It marks the Spaniard's fourth Tour-level title but her first since she triumphed in Sydney at the start of the 2022 season.

It marks the Spaniard's fourth Tour-level title but her first since she triumphed in Sydney at the start of the 2022 season.

Last year was a difficult one for Badosa, who sustained a stress fracture in her back and subsequently dropped out of the top 100.

But now she is back to feeling like her old self.

"What I went through the last year, for me being back, winning big titles like a [WTA] 500, [beating] the best players in the world, being competing against them again, for me it means a lot," said Badosa, who downed Emma Raducanu en route to clinching the trophy.

BY Stats Perform

"That's why I had this mix of emotions. I was really, really nervous because I really wanted it really badly.

"One year ago I was on the couch, so it's a big difference now. Now I'm an athlete again.

"Even before the tournament I was feeling good, I was feeling confident.

"I think I needed to win something, a big title for me. Because of my personality, I'm not happy always with finals and semi-finals. I want to win titles.

"I'm [a] perfectionist. Of course, that sometimes brings me down, but also in important moments I think it gives me [something] extra. I felt I needed this moment very much."

