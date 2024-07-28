Barbora Krejcikova came from behind to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and book her place in the women's singles second round at the Paris Olympics. (More Tennis News)
The reigning Wimbledon champion recovered from losing the opening set at Roland-Garros, where she eventually prevailed 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) in just under three hours.
Krejcikova has fond memories of Court Philippe-Chatrier, lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for her maiden singles slam three years ago, but fell behind after she was broken three times in the opening set.
Nevertheless, the Czech came roaring back with a bagel to set up a deciding set, which came down to a tie-break, before she held her nerve to set up a second-round clash with Wang Xinyu.
Data Debrief: Eight straight wins for Krejcikova
It was not easy, but the reigning Wimbledon champion eventually built on her momentum from SW19, stretching her singles winning streak to eight matches.
Although beaten by eventual gold medallist Belinda Bencic in round three in Tokyo three years ago, Krejcikova did triumph in the women's doubles alongside compatriot Katerina Siniakova.
She will hope that previous podium experience will help drive her towards crowning a memorable year with another gold in Paris.