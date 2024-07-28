China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani hold their gold medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Matthew Ebden of Australia at the end of the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Matthew Ebden of Australia during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Grace Brown, of Australia, right, celebrates next to second placed Anna Henderson, of Britain, after winning the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Grace Brown, of Australia, competes in the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures to the spectators after defeated Hady Habib of Lebanon in the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the men's singles tennis competition against Hady Habib of Lebanon, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The French team pose with their gold medals on the winners podium after winning the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.
Members of the French team celebrate at the final whistle as they win the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.
Gold medalist, Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, poses for the media after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, middle, stands with silver medalist Summer McIntosh, of Canada, right, and bronze medalist Katie Ledecky, of the United States, after winning the women's 400-meters freestyle final the at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.