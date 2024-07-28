Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 1 In Pics: Alcaraz-Nadal Register Win

The first day at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 saw China clinch two gold medals. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz won their respective singles matches. France won a gold as they became Olympic champions after winning the final against Fiji by a 28-7 margin in Rugby. In swimming 400m freestyle, Ariarne Titmus won gold as Summer McIntosh clinched silver and Katie Ledecky, bronze. In the road cycling event, Grace Brown won the women's time trial event to give Australia their first gold medal.