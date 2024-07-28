Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 1 In Pics: Alcaraz-Nadal Register Win

The first day at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 saw China clinch two gold medals. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz won their respective singles matches. France won a gold as they became Olympic champions after winning the final against Fiji by a 28-7 margin in Rugby. In swimming 400m freestyle, Ariarne Titmus won gold as Summer McIntosh clinched silver and Katie Ledecky, bronze. In the road cycling event, Grace Brown won the women's time trial event to give Australia their first gold medal.

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani hold their gold medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

1/11
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Matthew Ebden of Australia at the end of the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/11
Paris Olympics Tennis
Paris Olympics Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Matthew Ebden of Australia during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/11
Paris Olympics Cycling
Paris Olympics Cycling Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Grace Brown, of Australia, right, celebrates next to second placed Anna Henderson, of Britain, after winning the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/11
Grace Brown, of Australia
Grace Brown, of Australia Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Grace Brown, of Australia, competes in the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/11
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures to the spectators after defeated Hady Habib of Lebanon in the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/11
Paris Olympics Tennis
Paris Olympics Tennis Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the men's singles tennis competition against Hady Habib of Lebanon, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/11
Paris Olympics Rugby
Paris Olympics Rugby Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The French team pose with their gold medals on the winners podium after winning the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.

8/11
Paris Olympics 2024 Rugby
Paris Olympics 2024 Rugby Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Members of the French team celebrate at the final whistle as they win the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.

9/11
Paris Olympics Swimming
Paris Olympics Swimming Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist, Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, poses for the media after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

10/11
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

11/11
Paris Olympics 2024 Swimming
Paris Olympics 2024 Swimming Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Gold medalist Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, middle, stands with silver medalist Summer McIntosh, of Canada, right, and bronze medalist Katie Ledecky, of the United States, after winning the women's 400-meters freestyle final the at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

