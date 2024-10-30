Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener

Carlos Alcaraz began his Paris Masters campaign with a straight-sets victory over Nicolas Jarry. (More Tennis News)
The French Open and Wimbledon champion took 90 minutes to wrap up a 7-5 6-1 win over the Argentine, avenging his defeat in the semi-finals in Buenos Aires back in February.
Alcaraz made a purposeful start at the Accor Arena, breaking at the first attempt on the way to an early 3-0 lead.
Jarry responded by breaking back to 15 in game nine. However, an untimely double fault in the 12th handed the opening set to the Spaniard.
Also a winner in Indian Wells and Beijing this term, Alcaraz took control of the second set when he broke in the fourth game.
He did so again in the sixth, before holding to set up a last-16 clash with either Ugo Humbert or Marcos Giron.
Data Debrief: Carlitos applies the breaks
Alcaraz is aiming to progress beyond the quarter-final of this ATP Masters event for the first time.
Break points and unforced errors proved crucial in the contest. The Spaniard converted four of his five break point opportunities, and committed just six unforced errors to his opponent's 24.
In sealing the victory, Alcaraz improved his impressive record in opening rounds in 2024 to 13-2.