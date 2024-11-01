Tennis

Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev became just the third active player to reach 20 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals on Friday at the Paris Masters after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev is through to the Paris Masters semi-final
Alexander Zverev became just the third active player to reach 20 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals on Friday at the Paris Masters after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. (More Tennis News)

Zverev, who is chasing his seventh Masters 1000 title and second of the season, needed an hour and 41 minutes to secure a 7-5 6-4 triumph over his Greek opponent. 

The pair exchanged blows early on, but it would be Zverev who claimed the decisive point, breaking Tsitsipas' serve in the 11th game.

Zverev then saved an immediate break point in the following game, but was able to close out the opener to gain the early advantage in the French capital. 

A break of serve came much sooner for Zverev in the second set, winning the third game to put himself in the driving seat for the remainder of the contest. 

He ended the encounter in style, serving three consecutive love games to seal his progression to the final four, where he will face either Holger Rune or Alex de Minaur. 

Data Debrief: Alexander the Great

Zverev has now reached his 20th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, equalling Andy Roddick for the seventh-most since the format’s introduction in 1990.

He is just the eighth player in history to reach 20 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals. Zverev joins Novak Djokovic (78), Rafael Nadal (76), Roger Federer (66), Andy Murray (33), Andre Agassi (32), Pete Sampras (31) and Roddick (20) to hit that total. 

Zverev also became the first player born in the 1990s to earn 100 Top 20 wins (100-101). Daniil Medvedev, born in 1996, is second, holding a 99-73 record.

