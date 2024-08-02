Tennis

Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their quarter-final meeting but was visibly struggling with the knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the French Open

novak-djokovic-serbian-tennis-player
Team Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
info_icon

Novak Djokovic admitted he was "very worried" about his fitness after having to take two medical timeouts in his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in their quarter-final meeting but was visibly struggling with the knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the French Open.

During a lengthy second set, Djokovic came from 5-2 down to force a tie-break, saving set point three times, but he also needed to be seen by his trainer twice as the match took its toll.

And after the match, Djokovic was left feeling anxious over the condition of his knee.

"I am very worried, honestly, I don't know what to say," Djokovic said, via AFP. "I finished the match, and the intense pain went away. Whether I hit myself or slipped, I don't even know.

"It all resembled the fourth round of Roland-Garros where I managed to finish the match, and then I found out I was injured. I am pleased with the victory, but I am worried."

Djokovic, who is chasing his first-ever Olympic gold medal, had already confirmed he would be talking to his medical team after expressing his concerns.

If he is able to play, he will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who beat defending champion Alexander Zverev, in the semi-final. The pair faced off at Wimbledon last month, with the former world number one coming out on top in straight sets.

"It's day-by-day now," Djokovic said.

"Musetti won against Zverev today, he’s in terrific form. [He’s] played at least semis in every event, I think, for the last five, six events.

"We had an incredible late-night finish here in the third round of Roland-Garros - I think it was up to 3am we played - so I hope I can be physically fit for that one because that's what's going to be necessary to try and get the win."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Sundar Spin A Web In Colombo; SL - 101/5
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  2. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  3. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  5. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  4. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Harmanpreet & Co Trump Kookaburras?
  2. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  3. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 2, 2024
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 205; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. Delhi: 3 Rescued After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Jahangirpuri; Several Feared Trapped
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI
  5. Cong MP Rahul Gandhi Promises To Build 100 Houses In Landslide-Struck Wayanad
Entertainment News
  1. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  2. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  4. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  5. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
US News
  1. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  2. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  3. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  4. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  5. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
World News
  1. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  2. Nigeria: 13 Killed, Hundreds Arrested In Protest Over Economic Crisis, Says Rights Group
  3. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  4. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  5. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Sundar Spin A Web In Colombo; SL - 101/5
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Into Quarters; Manu Bhaker 3rd, Esha Singh 10th After Precision Stage
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI