Tennis

Novak Djokovic Injury: Serbian Will Only Play Wimbledon If Title In Reach After Surgery

Novak Djokovic underwent surgery on his right knee less than three weeks ago but still travelled to SW19 for Wimbledon 2024 and was seen out on the practice courts

Novak Djokovic suffered the injury in a French Open win versus Francisco Cerundolo.
info_icon

Novak Djokovic will only play at Wimbledon if he feels he has a chance of winning the tournament, with a decision on his involvement to be made before Friday's draw. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee at the French Open earlier this month, withdrawing ahead of a scheduled quarter-final against Casper Ruud.

He underwent surgery on the injury less than three weeks ago but still travelled to SW19 on Monday and was seen out on the practice courts.

However, the Serbian will only participate if he feels he has a realistic chance of an eighth Wimbledon crown, which would equal Roger Federer's all-time record. 

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," Djokovic told BBC Sport. "You can never know 100% what is going to happen at a tournament, but I'm going to make a decision based on the feeling that I have.

"If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play."

Asked if his maximum meant a title push, Djokovic replied: "That's why I'm here. 

"I don't plan to retire or for this to be my last Wimbledon. The injury happened at an unfortunate moment but it's part of the sport."

Having gone through a two-hour session with bandaging on his affected knee on Monday, Djokovic added his recovery is going well and said he will give himself as much time as possible to make a decision.

"It's been going well. Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few per cent better and better. That's what's giving me hope and encouragement," he said.

"I still have a week left, which is plenty of time. I'm going to give my best to have a clear understanding of where I am before the draw is made, and we'll take it from there.

"I'm taking things gradually. I'm not pushing myself 100% yet but I'm hoping that's going to come in the next few days."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held
  2. Pune Bar Case: Cops Detain 2 Persons From Mumbai For Alleged Use Of Drugs
  3. Punjab: Farmers Demand Arrest Of Those Who Tried To Create 'Ruckus' At Shambhu Border
  4. Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Artificial Colours In Kebabs Citing 'Adverse' Effect On Health
  5. Toddler Dies After Television Falls On Him
Entertainment News
  1. 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Kritika Malik Reveals Payal Malik Had Tried To Break Her Marriage With Armaan Malik
  3. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  4. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC 2024: India Beat Australia By 24 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Finals - As It Happened
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. France Vs Poland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs POL Group D Match
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check Updated Top Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers Post AFG Vs BAN Super 8 Clash
  5. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America: Dorival Bemoans Lack Of End Product As Brazil Frustrated In Opener
World News
  1. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  2. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  3. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  4. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  5. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held