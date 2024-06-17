Tennis

Nottingham Open 2024 Final: Katie Boulter Holds Off Karolina Pliskova To Retain Title

Katie Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham Open title on Sunday, coming from a set down to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final

Nottingham Open winner, Katie Boulter
info_icon

Katie Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham Open title on Sunday, coming from a set down to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final. (More Tennis News)

With both players having to play two matches in one day, Pliskova started strong, powering through the first set in just 39 minutes before the the physical toll started to kick in.

Boulter found her second wave though, fighting back to force a decider in which she broke the Czech's serve three times to seal the victory.

It was a long day for Boulter, who came out on top in an all-British semi-final earlier in the day against Emma Raducanu in three sets after their semi-final was suspended on Saturday due to bad weather.

Raducanu won the first set after 80 minutes in a tie-break, but she could not pick up where she left off on Sunday, as Boulter came from behind to win 6-7 (13-15) 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova won her first title of the season after also coming from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu 4-6 6-3 7-5 in the Libema Open final at 's-Hertogenbosch.

Data Debrief: Boulter powers through marathon day

Boulter and Pliskova had split their first four meetings, and all five of their matches have gone the distance to a decisive third set.

The Briton won 77 per cent of her service games (10/13), while also winning 43 per cent of her return games (6/14), double the amount of Pliskova.

