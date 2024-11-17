Netherlands Vs Spain Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Quarter-Final On TV And Online

Netherlands will go head-to-head against Spain in the first quarter-final of the Davis Cup Finals 8 2024, at Palacio Deportes Martín Carpena in Malaga on Tuesday, November 19. (More Tennis News)
This game has a massive level of excitement added to it with it being Rafael Nadal’s potential last match of his professional tennis career.
In the qualification round, Group B was dominated by Spain, thanks to Carlos Alcaraz’s inspirational performance, while Netherlands made it to the Finals after they came through in a tight battle, finishing second ahead of Brazil and Belgium.
Netherlands Vs Spain Squads
Spain - Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, David Ferrer (non-playing captain)
Netherlands - Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof, Paul Haarhuis (non-playing captain)
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
In India, Sony is the official broadcast partner of the Davis Cup finals matches. Therefore, fans can catch the live streaming of the tennis games on SonyLiv app and website and live telecast will be broadcast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels.