Netherlands Vs Spain Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Quarter-Final On TV And Online

In the qualification round, Group B was dominated by Spain, thanks to Carlos Alcaraz’s inspirational performance, while Netherlands made it to the Finals after they came through in a tight battle, finishing second ahead of Brazil and Belgium

Netherlands will go head-to-head against Spain in the first quarter-final of the Davis Cup Finals 8 2024, at Palacio Deportes Martín Carpena in Malaga on Tuesday, November 19. (More Tennis News)

This game has a massive level of excitement added to it with it being Rafael Nadal’s potential last match of his professional tennis career. 

Netherlands Vs Spain Squads

Spain - Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, David Ferrer (non-playing captain)

Netherlands - Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof, Paul Haarhuis (non-playing captain)

Davis Cup Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When is Netherlands Vs Spain, Davis Cup Finals 2024 1st Quarter-Final?

The Netherlands Vs Spain, Davis Cup Finals 2024 1st quarter-final will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at 9:30 PM IST. (Subject To Change)

Where to watch Netherlands Vs Spain, Davis Cup Finals 2024 1st Quarter-Final in India?

In India, Sony is the official broadcast partner of the Davis Cup finals matches. Therefore, fans can catch the live streaming of the tennis games on SonyLiv app and website and live telecast will be broadcast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels.

