Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online

Netherlands, who defeated Rafael Nadal's Spain in the quarter-final, will lock horns against Jannik Sinner and co's Italy in the 2024 Davis Cup final on Sunday, November 24 at the Martin Carpena Arena. (More Tennis News)
The Dutch were the only team to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 who had never lifted the trophy, let alone of reaching the final. Netherlands have the likes of Dutch no. 1 Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in their ranks, who defeated Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz this week.
“The key is the team effort and the belief in ourselves,” explained Dutch team captain Paul Haarhuis. “It was our goal to not lose in the quarter-finals for the third straight year, and we believed we could do it, even though we had a very tough draw with Spain.”
In the second semi-final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini won matches in front of a supportive crowd to lift defending champion Italy past Australia 2-0 and back into the Davis Cup final. Sinner extended his tour-level winning streak to 24 singles sets in a row by beating No. 9 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Berrettini came back to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.
“If we don't win, it's still an amazing achievement (to be) playing (in a) final again,” Sinner said after leading Italy to the final. “We have shown that it was not lucky last year.”
Speaking of Italy, they are trying to become the first country to win the Davis Cup twice in a row since the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013. Italy's women won the Billie Jean King Cup by defeating Slovakia in Malaga on Wednesday.
When and where will the Italy vs Netherlands, 2024 Davis Cup Final be played?
The Italy vs Netherlands, 2024 Davis Cup Final will be played at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Sunday, November 24 from 8:30 PM IST onwards (timings subject to change).
Where to watch the Italy vs Netherlands, 2024 Davis Cup Final in India?
The Italy vs Netherlands, 2024 Davis Cup Final will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels in India.
A full list of broadcasters for each country can be found on the official Davis Cup website.