Tennis

Murray Brothers Get Wimbledon Doubles Wildcard But Andy's Singles Up In the Air

Andy Murray receives doubles call. But, the former world number one and two-time Wimbledon champion said he will wait as long as possible to make a decision on his participation in the singles event

Andy Murray is struggling with a back issue
info_icon

Andy Murray is pushing to feature at Wimbledon, where he will play alongside his brother Jamie in the doubles should he be fit. (More Tennis News)

The All England Club confirmed on Thursday that 37-year-old Murray, who is hoping to feature at Wimbledon for what seems likely to be the final time in his illustrious career, had received a wildcard to team up with his younger sibling in the men's doubles.

Murray had a procedure on a back injury last weekend, but is now back in training.

The former world number one and two-time Wimbledon champion said he will wait as long as possible to make a decision on his participation in the singles event.

"I'm going to wait until the last minute to see if I'm going to be able to play and I've earned that right to do that," he said.

"This is not clear-cut where I am 100% going to be ready to play or there is a 0% chance that I can play. That is the situation.

"I would say it's probably more likely that I'm not able to play singles right now.

"Maybe it's my ego getting in the way but I feel that I deserve the opportunity to give it until the very last moment to make that decision.

"It's complicated, and it's made more complicated because I want to play at Wimbledon one more time.

"I want to have that opportunity to play [in] the tournament."

Murray is planning to retire later this year, as is another modern great, Rafael Nadal, who will skip Wimbledon in order to focus on preparing for the Olympics, where he will team up with Carlos Alcaraz to represent Spain.

Novak Djokovic has been nursing an injury, but should be fit to feature at the British grand slam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; 13 Dead In Karnataka Bus Accident
  3. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  4. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  5. What Is Enemy Agents Ordinance That Kashmir Wants To Use In Its Fight Against Terrorism?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  2. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  3. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  4. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  5. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
Sports News
  1. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Unfazed By Draw, Dorival Junior Insists Brazil's On The Right Track
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Take On South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  3. India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit, Surya, Axar Help India Book Final Spot - In Pics
  4. India Vs South Africa, Barbados Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Final Match?
  5. Murray Brothers Get Wimbledon Doubles Wildcard But Andy's Singles Up In the Air
World News
  1. Abortion Ban, Age Concerns, Immigration And More: Biden Vs Trump Debate Leaves Americans More Worried
  2. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  3. Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortions In Idaho, Bringing Temporary Relief To Pregnant Women
  4. Oklahoma: Richard Rojem Executed After 39 Years On Death Row For Kidnapping, Raping And Killing 7-Year-Old
  5. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Watch | Delhi Airport Roof Collapses Injuring 6 People; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Take On South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; 13 Dead In Karnataka Bus Accident
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri