Murray Brothers Get Wimbledon Doubles Wildcard But Andy's Singles Up In the Air

Andy Murray is pushing to feature at Wimbledon, where he will play alongside his brother Jamie in the doubles should he be fit. (More Tennis News)
The All England Club confirmed on Thursday that 37-year-old Murray, who is hoping to feature at Wimbledon for what seems likely to be the final time in his illustrious career, had received a wildcard to team up with his younger sibling in the men's doubles.
Murray had a procedure on a back injury last weekend, but is now back in training.
The former world number one and two-time Wimbledon champion said he will wait as long as possible to make a decision on his participation in the singles event.
"I'm going to wait until the last minute to see if I'm going to be able to play and I've earned that right to do that," he said.
"This is not clear-cut where I am 100% going to be ready to play or there is a 0% chance that I can play. That is the situation.
"I would say it's probably more likely that I'm not able to play singles right now.
"Maybe it's my ego getting in the way but I feel that I deserve the opportunity to give it until the very last moment to make that decision.
"It's complicated, and it's made more complicated because I want to play at Wimbledon one more time.
"I want to have that opportunity to play [in] the tournament."
Murray is planning to retire later this year, as is another modern great, Rafael Nadal, who will skip Wimbledon in order to focus on preparing for the Olympics, where he will team up with Carlos Alcaraz to represent Spain.
Novak Djokovic has been nursing an injury, but should be fit to feature at the British grand slam.