Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Storms Into Final

The duo completed an easy 6-1,6-4 victory in the seminfinals and have now booked the summit clash with the pair of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek

Outlook Sports Desk
X%2F%40SAI_Media
Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden Photo: X/@SAI_Media
Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden Thursday night defeated the pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballo to qualify for the men's doubles final of the Miami Open tournament. (More Tennis News)

This will be Bopanna's first final in Miami. The win will also put Bopanna back on the top of men's doubles ranking.

The duo completed an easy 6-1,6-4 victory in the seminfinals and have now booked the summit clash with the pair of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek.

The pair of Bopanna and Ebden had it easy in their game as they completely outplayed their rivals Spain's Granollers and Argentina's Zeballos.

The other finalists Dodig and Krajicekbeat had a relatively tougher semifinal. They went up against the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz and earned a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(7) 10-7 victory.

The final will take place on Saturday, March 30.

This is the third final of the year for the pair of Bopanna-Ebden.

This Saturday's final will be Bopanna's fourteenth ATP Masters 1000 final. In total, he will be competing in his 63rd ATP Tour level final. The Indian tennis stalwart has won 25 doubles titles thus far.

This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) also posted an update of the win on its X account. SAI congratulated the pair for their entry into the finals and wished the duo best of luck.

After losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and the Indian Wells Masters round of 32, Bopanna—who had became the oldest player to be rated number one in the ATP rankings following his victory at the Australian Open—slipped to second place in the doubles standings.

However, his win on Thursday will take him back at the top when the rankings are next updated on Monday.

