Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 To Eye Quarterfinal Berth In Round 4 Clash

Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Luciano Darderi in the round 4 of Australian Open 2026 at the Margaret Court Arena on January 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 clash of Australian Open 2026 between Luciano Darderi and Jannik Sinner at the Margaret Court Arena on January 26, 2026. Jannik Sinner is in commendable form, having won four of the last five games. Sinner won the first match as Gaston retired after being 0-2 behind in the game, while in the second round, he steamrolled Duckworth in straight sets. However, the third round proved to be a challenging one for Sinner, where he edged out Spizzirri in four tight sets to reach the fourth round. Luciano Darderi, on the other hand, is enjoying a rich vein of form, winning four of the last five games. He's coming off a win against Garin, Baez and Khachanov in the previous three rounds.

LIVE UPDATES