Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 To Eye Quarterfinal Berth In Round 4 Clash

Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026, round 4: World No.2 will enter as a favourite in round 4 clash of Australian Open 2026 against the Argentine counterpart. Check the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026, round 4
Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Luciano Darderi in the round 4 of Australian Open 2026 at the Margaret Court Arena on January 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 clash of Australian Open 2026 between Luciano Darderi and Jannik Sinner at the Margaret Court Arena on January 26, 2026. Jannik Sinner is in commendable form, having won four of the last five games. Sinner won the first match as Gaston retired after being 0-2 behind in the game, while in the second round, he steamrolled Duckworth in straight sets. However, the third round proved to be a challenging one for Sinner, where he edged out Spizzirri in four tight sets to reach the fourth round. Luciano Darderi, on the other hand, is enjoying a rich vein of form, winning four of the last five games. He's coming off a win against Garin, Baez and Khachanov in the previous three rounds.
LIVE UPDATES

Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: Welcome!

Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match between Jannik Sinner and Luciano Darderi at the Margaret Court Arena on January 26. Stay tuned with us for the live score and highlights of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, ICC World Cup: AFG Battle SL In Fierce Super Six Battle At Windhoek

  2. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  3. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  4. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Brevis Century In Vain As SEC Lift Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Ryabkina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

  2. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 To Eye Quarterfinal Berth In Round 4 Clash

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

  4. Xinyu Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open: American No. 4 Seed Storms Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Madison Keys Knocked Out By Fellow American Jessica Pegula

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

  4. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

  5. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley