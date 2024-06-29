Tennis

Leylah Fernandez To Face Daria Kasatkina In Eastbourne Open 2024 Final

The Italian secured an early break in the third game and would cruise to a first set win, only for Kasatkina to roar back in the second as the pair traded blows throughout

Leylah Fernandez will play Daria Kasatkina in the women's singles final at Eastbourne.
Leylah Fernandez will play Daria Kasatkina in the women's singles final at Eastbourne following an enthralling afternoon of action. (More Sports News)

In the first game of the day, Canadian Fernandez edged a three-set thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Madison Keys to be the first to book her place in Saturday's final. 

Having taken the first set, Keys would fight back to take the game to a decider. Despite serving three aces, Fernandez would capitalise after earning an early break point to see out the triumph. 

Later that afternoon, Kasatkina would reach her fourth final this year as she came through in another three-set encounter 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 against Jasmine Paolini

The Italian secured an early break in the third game and would cruise to a first set win, only for Kasatkina to roar back in the second as the pair traded blows throughout.

But an error-strewn final set from Paolini was punished by the Russian, with the Italian threatening a comeback but was unable to recover as she sent a ball long to confirm Kasatkina's place in back-to-back finals at Eastbourne. 

Data Debrief: Eastbourne set for intriguing final

Fernandez's victory over Keys was her first against the American, with their only previous meeting back in 2021 at Roland-Garros. The Canadian also ended the contest having won 70% of her first serve points. 

Kasatkina won her third game against Paolini, having lost in consecutive games against the Italian. The world number 14 finished was made to work for the victory however, saving 10 of the 14 break points she faced. 

