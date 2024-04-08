Tennis

Charleston Open: Danielle Collins Beats Daria Kasatkina To Win Back-To-Back Titles

After winning the Miami Open last week, Danielle Collins earned her 13th successive victory in style as she dropped just three games in her latest triumph

Danielle Collins prevailed at the Charleston Open. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP
Danielle Collins secured back-to-back tournament wins with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Charleston Open final. (More Tennis News)

The American, who moved up to 15th in the world rankings, needed just 77 minutes to dismiss her opponent without facing a break point in the whole of the contest.

Collins said: “I had a lot of matches in Miami and I had a lot of matches here.

“I had, at one point in this tournament, two matches in one day, which is not easy to pull off. I don’t know if I’ve done that before as a professional. I feel like the last time I did that was like in 12-and-unders.

“So to be able to physically battle and push myself to a new limit gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve been so happy to be, obviously, playing at the level that I’ve been playing, but to be able to back it up two weeks in a row has just been fantastic.”

