Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe's captain and Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg, right, and Australian former tennis player Rod Laver lift the trophy during the awarding ceremony at the end of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, Berlin, Germany.
Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer applaud at the end of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his singles tennis match against Team World's Taylor Fritz on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team World's Taylor Fritz returns to Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe's Alexander Zverev returns to Team World's Frances Tiafoe on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team World's Frances Tiafoe returns to Team Europe's Alexander Zverev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team World's captain John McEnroe, standing right, speaks to Team World's Frances Tiafoe during a break in his match against Team Europe's Alexander Zverev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe's Daniil Medvedev returns to team World's Ben Shelton on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team World's Ben Shelton in action against Team Europe's Daniil Medvedev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruud react after winning a point during their doubles match against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.
Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, right, Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruuda, second left, pose for photo ahead their doubles match on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.