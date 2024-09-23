Tennis

Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday. Alcaraz broke the U.S. Open runner-up Fritz in the 11th game and then closed out victory on serve, sparking celebrations as the Europe team rejoiced with captain Björn Borg in Berlin. Team World was favorite to win the Laver Cup for a third straight time after leading 8-4 on points heading into the last of the three days. Europe began the comeback Sunday when Alcaraz and Casper Ruud won the doubles 6-2, 7-6 (6) against American pair Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. But Shelton then downed Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (6), 7-5, 10-7 to move the World team into pole position. Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals, could have sealed it for them but he lost to French Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-5, setting up the decider between Alcaraz and Fritz.

Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

2/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe celebrates their victory
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe celebrates their victory | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

3/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europes captain and Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg, right, and Australian former tennis player Rod Laver lift the trophy
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe's captain and Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg, right, and Australian former tennis player Rod Laver lift the trophy | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe's captain and Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg, right, and Australian former tennis player Rod Laver lift the trophy during the awarding ceremony at the end of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, Berlin, Germany.

4/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer applaud at the end of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, Berlin, Germany.

5/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europes Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his singles tennis match against Team Worlds Taylor Fritz
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his singles tennis match against Team World's Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his singles tennis match against Team World's Taylor Fritz on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

6/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Worlds Taylor Fritz returns to Team Europes Carlos Alcaraz
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team World's Taylor Fritz returns to Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team World's Taylor Fritz returns to Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

7/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europes Alexander Zverev returns to Team Worlds Frances Tiafoe
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe's Alexander Zverev returns to Team World's Frances Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe's Alexander Zverev returns to Team World's Frances Tiafoe on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

8/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Worlds Frances Tiafoe returns to Team Europes Alexander Zverev
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team World's Frances Tiafoe returns to Team Europe's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team World's Frances Tiafoe returns to Team Europe's Alexander Zverev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

9/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Worlds captain John McEnroe, standing right, speaks to Team Worlds Frances Tiafoe
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team World's captain John McEnroe, standing right, speaks to Team World's Frances Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team World's captain John McEnroe, standing right, speaks to Team World's Frances Tiafoe during a break in his match against Team Europe's Alexander Zverev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

10/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europes Daniil Medvedev returns to team Worlds Ben Shelton
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe's Daniil Medvedev returns to team World's Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe's Daniil Medvedev returns to team World's Ben Shelton on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

11/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World:
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team World's Ben Shelton in action against Team Europe's Daniil Medvedev on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

12/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europes Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruud react after winning a point during their doubles match against Team Worlds Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruud react after winning a point during their doubles match against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruud react after winning a point during their doubles match against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

13/13
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team Worlds Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, right, Team Europes Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruuda, second left, pose for photo ahead their doubles match
Laver Cup 2024, Team Europe vs Team World: Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, right, Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruuda, second left, pose for photo ahead their doubles match | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, right, Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Casper Ruuda, second left, pose for photo ahead their doubles match on the third day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  2. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
  4. ICC WTC Scenarios: What Are The Chances Of IND Qualifying For The Final After Beating BAN In Chennai?
  5. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Claim Consolation Win In 3rd ODI
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  2. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  3. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
  4. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
  5. Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  2. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  3. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  4. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  5. Lessons From The Emergency
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'