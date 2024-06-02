Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Corentin Moutet, French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Jannik Sinner will face the French player Corentin Moutet in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Sunday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the match

jannik sinner in french open X @janniksin
Jannik Sinner is one of the favourites to win the trophy this year. Photo: X/ @janniksin
info_icon

The second seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with the Frenchman Corentin Mourtet in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 at the Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Unbeaten in the last 10 Grand Slam matches, Sinner is one of the favourites to win the title this year. He has not been tested so far in the French Open. But he will have to be careful of the lethal underarm serve of Mourtet on Sunday.

Corentin Moutet has pleasantly surprised the tennis world with his performance in the ongoing Roland Garros. In addition to shocking Nicolas Jarry in the first round, Moutet also defeated Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner to advance to the fourth round of the major tournament.

In 2020, Sinner reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. He is seeded to face his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the semifinals. However, he is focusing on his upcoming fourth-round match against Moutet as he aims to win his fourth tour-level trophy of the year in Paris.

Jannik Sinner in action on Friday - null
French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of the Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet match of the French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match scheduled to be played?

The French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match is scheduled for Sunday, 2 June 2024.

When will the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match begin?

The French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match will begin at 11:45 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match be played?

In the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match on TV?

The French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match?

In India, you can watch the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  2. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Shines As Hosts Survive Guyana Scare
  4. Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Serie A: Giorgio Scalvini Goes Off Injured As La Dea Miss Chance To Finish Third
  5. Euro 2024: Thibaut Courtois Not Getting Late Call-Up For Belgium, Technical Director Reveals Details
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six