Jannik Sinner Vs Corentin Moutet, French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The second seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with the Frenchman Corentin Mourtet in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 at the Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
Unbeaten in the last 10 Grand Slam matches, Sinner is one of the favourites to win the title this year. He has not been tested so far in the French Open. But he will have to be careful of the lethal underarm serve of Mourtet on Sunday.
Corentin Moutet has pleasantly surprised the tennis world with his performance in the ongoing Roland Garros. In addition to shocking Nicolas Jarry in the first round, Moutet also defeated Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner to advance to the fourth round of the major tournament.
In 2020, Sinner reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. He is seeded to face his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the semifinals. However, he is focusing on his upcoming fourth-round match against Moutet as he aims to win his fourth tour-level trophy of the year in Paris.
Live streaming details of the Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet match of the French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match scheduled to be played?
The match is scheduled for Sunday, 2 June 2024.
When will the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match begin?
The match will begin at 11:45 PM IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match be played?
The match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match on TV?
The match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet's fourth-round match?
In India, you can watch the match on the SonyLiv app and website.