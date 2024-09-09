Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking

What the 6-foot-4 (1.93-meter) Sinner did best Sunday is what he does as well as any other man in tennis right now: control the baseline, using his instincts and considerable wingspan to get to nearly every ball and whip it with serious force. He's also an elite returner: Fritz had lost just nine of 107 service games across 22 sets before Sinner broke him three times in the first set alone and a half-dozen times overall.