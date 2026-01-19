Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Iga Swiatek started off her Australian Open 2026 campaign to a tricky start after battling past China’s Yue Yuan in a closely contested encounter. The Polish star held her nerve to edge out Yuan, 7-6(4), 6-3, with the Chinese qualifier having no answer to Swiatek's serve in the second set. Swiatek's aim is to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which has only been achieved on the women’s Tour by Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova since 1990.

Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-1
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Yuan Yue of China in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-2
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Yuan Yue of China in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-3
Iga Swiatek, right, of Poland is congratulated by Yuan Yue, left, of China following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-4
Supporters of Iga Swiatek of Poland hold up a banner during her first round match against Yuan Yue of China at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-5
Yuan Yue of China plays a backhand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-6
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand return to Yuan Yue of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-7
Yuan Yue of China plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-8
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Yuan Yue of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Australian Open tennis championship-9
Yuan Yue of China plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
