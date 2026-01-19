Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot
Iga Swiatek started off her Australian Open 2026 campaign to a tricky start after battling past China’s Yue Yuan in a closely contested encounter. The Polish star held her nerve to edge out Yuan, 7-6(4), 6-3, with the Chinese qualifier having no answer to Swiatek's serve in the second set. Swiatek's aim is to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which has only been achieved on the women’s Tour by Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova since 1990.
