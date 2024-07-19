Tennis

Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe

Holger Rune, the second seed in Hamburg
Holger Rune advanced to the Hamburg Open quarter-finals on Thursday as he looks to move on swiftly from his Wimbledon disappointment. (More Sports News)

Rune's All England Club campaign was ruthlessly ended by Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, beaten in straight sets by the eventual finalist.

The Dane gave himself little time to lick his wounds and has quickly returned to the court and returned to form with his debut in Hamburg.

Looking for his first ATP Tour title of the year, the second seed followed up a straight-sets win over Fabian Marozsan by defeating Marco Trungelliti 6-4 6-3.

"It's been very intense since Wimbledon," Rune said. "I only had one day off, actually.

"I was like, 'I don’t want to rest, I want to go straight back to practice', because I was very disappointed.

"I went straight back to work on the things that needed to be done, and now I have the chance to train those things in matches."

Next up will be Arthur Fils, who booked his last-eight place by beating 2023 Hamburg finalist Laslo Djere 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Top seed Alexander Zverev remains a threat in the top half of the draw, however, and he will face Zhang Zhizhen in the quarters.

