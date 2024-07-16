Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

The Hamburg Open is a tournament that invites 32 top tennis singles players as well as 16 doubles teams as one of the many events that restart the clay season after grass. (More Tennis News)
It is an ATP 500, that comes under the 13 in total. The event is held at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center which also has a retractable roof. In 2023, Alexander Zverev became the first German singles champion in three decades.
Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Francisco Cerundolo, Alexie Popyrin, Laslo Djere, and Lorenso Sonego will also be a part of the event in 2024. In the men’s doubles category, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will also take part.
Schedule For Hamburg Open 2024:
Main Draw: Monday, 15 July – Wednesday, 18 July.
Semi-finals: Saturday, July 20
Finals: Sunday, July 21.
Live Streaming Details For Hamburg Open 2024:
When and where to watch the Hamburg Open 2024 live in India?
Unfortunately, the Hamburg Open 2024 tennis tournament will not telecast the event live in India.
Where will the Hamburg Open 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?
Fans can live stream the Hamburg Open 2024 tennis tournament on the Tennis Tv App.
Prize Money (EUR)
Winner - € 353, 750
Runner Up - € 190, 345
Semi-Finalist - € 101, 460
Quarter-Finalist - € 51, 835
Round 2 - € 27,670
Round 1 - € 14,760