Halle Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

Halle Open is one of the prestigious grass court tennis tournaments on the ATP Calendar. It is played at the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany

Halle Open is one of the prestigious grass court tennis tournaments on the ATP Calendar. It is played at the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany. (More Tennis News)

The 31st edition of the tournament will kick-start on Monday, 17th June with some of the star-studded players making the trip. With Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev all having registered for the event, it could be a turn-around for Alexander Bublik to defend his crown. 

With the main draw starting from the 17th, the quarter-finals of the tournament will be held on the 21st, with the semi-finals and final on 22nd and 23rd June, respectively. 

Prize Money Breakdown for Halle Open 2024

SINGLES
Winner: €421,790 / 500 points
Finalist: €226,945 / 330 points
Semi-finalist: €120,960 / 200 points
Quarter-finalist: €61,800 / 100 points
Round of 16: €32,990 / 50 points
Round of 32: €17,595 / 0 points

DOUBLES (£ per team)
Winner: €138,550 / 500 points
Finalist: €73,900 / 300 points
Semi-finalist: €37,390 / 180 points
Quarter-finalist: €18,690 / 90 points
Round of 16: €9,680 / 0 points

Live Streaming Details For Halle Open 2024:

When and where to watch Halle Open 2024 live in India?

The Halle Open tennis tournament will unfortunately be unavailable live in India.

Where will the Halle Open 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?

Fans can live stream the Halle Open 2024 tennis tournament on the Tennis Tv app and website.

