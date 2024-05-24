Tennis

French Open 2024 Preview: Nagal Drawn Against World No. 18 Khachanov In 1st Round

X | Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal (first from right) with Novak Djokovic during the practice session at the clay court of French Open 2024. Photo: X | Sumit Nagal
info_icon

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal was handed a tough opening round at the French Open as he is set to face world number 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia in Paris on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

World No. 94 Nagal earned a direct entry into the main draw of the Grand Slam after his consistent performances on the tour. He became the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

Nagal, though, has not been in the best of form leading up to the clay Grand Slam. He lost to Holger Rune in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, before missing the Madrid and Rome Masters.

The 26-year-old then made first round exits from the Bordeaux Challenger and Geneva Open earlier this month.

French Open 2024 Draw Ceremony - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

On the other hand, Khachanov who has been seeded 18th, had reached the quarterfinals last year. He won the Qatar Open 250 in February and enjoys an impressive 21-7 record this season.

