The Men's trophy, left, and the Women's trophy are presented during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The tournament starts Sunday.
Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, Gilles Moretton, head of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), center, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo applaud during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec picks up a token during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The tournament starts Sunday May 26, 2024.
Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, talks with titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
French Open titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek arrives for the draw of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the first set against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Rafael Nadal is in the French Open field, after all, and the 14-time champion was set up for a challenging first-round matchup in Thursday’s, May 23, 2024, draw against Alexander Zverev.
In this file photo Germany's Alexander Zverev hugs Spain's Rafael Nadal, after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round