Tennis

French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round - In Pics

The French Open 2024 draw ceremony was held in Paris on Thursday (May 23, 2024) and officiated by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, referee Remy Azemar and French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton. The top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek - both of whom are defending champions in the men's and women's singles events respectively - will start with relatively easy first-round matches at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, the unseeded Rafael Nadal faces a challenging match against German fourth seed Alexander Zverev. Another clash of two stalwarts is in store first up, as British veteran Andy Murray will be up against former world number 3 Stanislas Wawrinka.