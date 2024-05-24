Tennis

French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round - In Pics

The French Open 2024 draw ceremony was held in Paris on Thursday (May 23, 2024) and officiated by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, referee Remy Azemar and French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton. The top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek - both of whom are defending champions in the men's and women's singles events respectively - will start with relatively easy first-round matches at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, the unseeded Rafael Nadal faces a challenging match against German fourth seed Alexander Zverev. Another clash of two stalwarts is in store first up, as British veteran Andy Murray will be up against former world number 3 Stanislas Wawrinka.

French Open 2024 Draw Ceremony | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Men's trophy, left, and the Women's trophy are presented during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The tournament starts Sunday.

1/6
Marie-Jose Perec, Gilles Moretton and Amelie Mauresmo
Marie-Jose Perec, Gilles Moretton and Amelie Mauresmo | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, Gilles Moretton, head of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), center, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo applaud during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/6
Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec
Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec picks up a token during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The tournament starts Sunday May 26, 2024.

3/6
Iga Swiatek talks with Marie-Jose Perec
Iga Swiatek talks with Marie-Jose Perec | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Former French athletic champion Marie-Jose Perec, left, talks with titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek during the draw for the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/6
French Open titleholder Polands Iga Swiatek
French Open titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

French Open titleholder Poland's Iga Swiatek arrives for the draw of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/6
Spains Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the first set against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Rafael Nadal is in the French Open field, after all, and the 14-time champion was set up for a challenging first-round matchup in Thursday’s, May 23, 2024, draw against Alexander Zverev.

6/6
Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal
Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler, File

In this file photo Germany's Alexander Zverev hugs Spain's Rafael Nadal, after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round

