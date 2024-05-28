14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to advance to the second round. This was the first instance that 'Rafa' was ousted in the opening round at Roland Garros by an opponent. (More Tennis News)
Elsewhere, Italian world number one Jannik Sinner saw off American Christopher Eubanks to progress to the second round. He won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at the Court Suzanne Lenglen as rain fell at Roland Garros.
Former runner-up Stefanos Tsistipas 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-1 against Marton Fucsovics. World no 5 Daniil Medvedev fought back against Dominik Koepfer at Court Simonne-Mathieu and eventually triumphed 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-3 in Paris.
In women's singles, Coco Gauff won however, Maria Sakkari bowed out with a opening round loss to Varvara Gracheva. Iga Swiatek kicked off her bid for a fourth French Open by defeating Leolia Jeanjean in the first round on Monday. The world number one raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory after just 61 minutes.
Here is a recap of the day two action at the Roland Garros -
Men's Singles
No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. Dominik Koepfer, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1
No. 14 Tommy Paul def. Pedro Cachin, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
No. 15 Ben Shelton def. Hugo Gaston, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4,
No. 18 Karen Khachanov def. Sumit Nagal, 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (5)
No. 20 Sebastian Baez def. Gustavo Heide, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
No. 22 Francisco Cerundolo def. Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
No. 25 Frances Tiafoe def. Mattia Bellucci, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4
Matteo Arnaldi def. 29 Arthur Fils, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 30 Lorenzo Musetti def. Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
Pavel Kotov def. No. 32 Cameron Norrie, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2
Women's Singles
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Leolia Jeanjean, 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Julia Avdeeva, 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova def. Katie Volynets, 6-1, 6-3
Varvara Gracheva def. No. 6 Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Sachia Vickery, 6-3, 6-2
No. 11 Daniel Collins def. Caroline Dolehide, 6-3, 6-4
No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. Daria Saville, 6-3, 6-4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
No. 15 Elina Svitolina def. Karolina Pliskova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Viktoriya Tomova def. No. 16 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova def. Magda Linette, 6-1, 6-1
No. 20 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Panna Uvardy, 6-3, 6-4
No. 23 Anna Kalinskaya def. Clara Burel, 7-6 (3), 7-5
No. 27 Linda Noskova def. Harriet Dart, 7-6 (3), 6-4
No. 31 Leylah Fernandez def. Jessika Ponchet, 6-2, 6-0
Where will the French Open 2024 tournament be broadcast and live streamed?
The Roland Garros tournament will be broadcast from the main draw onwards (May 26) on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.