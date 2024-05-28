Tennis

French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress

French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: The second day at Roland Garros was an emotional ride for many tennis enthusiasts as 14-time champion Rafael Nadal exited the tournament. In women's singles, world no 1 Iga Swiatek got the ball rolling with another dominating victory

X/rolandgarros
Alexander Zverev with Rafael Nadal after their 1st Round match. Photo: X/rolandgarros
info_icon

14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to advance to the second round. This was the first instance that 'Rafa' was ousted in the opening round at Roland Garros by an opponent. (More Tennis News)

Elsewhere, Italian world number one Jannik Sinner saw off American Christopher Eubanks to progress to the second round. He won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at the Court Suzanne Lenglen as rain fell at Roland Garros.

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsistipas 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-1 against Marton Fucsovics. World no 5 Daniil Medvedev fought back against Dominik Koepfer at Court Simonne-Mathieu and eventually triumphed 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-3 in Paris.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff won however, Maria Sakkari bowed out with a opening round loss to Varvara Gracheva. Iga Swiatek kicked off her bid for a fourth French Open by defeating Leolia Jeanjean in the first round on Monday. The world number one raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory after just 61 minutes.

Here is a recap of the day two action at the Roland Garros -

Men's Singles

No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Rafael Nadal, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. Dominik Koepfer, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1

No. 14 Tommy Paul def. Pedro Cachin, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

No. 15 Ben Shelton def. Hugo Gaston, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4,

No. 18 Karen Khachanov def. Sumit Nagal, 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (5)

No. 20 Sebastian Baez def. Gustavo Heide, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

No. 22 Francisco Cerundolo def. Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 25 Frances Tiafoe def. Mattia Bellucci, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4

Matteo Arnaldi def. 29 Arthur Fils, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 30 Lorenzo Musetti def. Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

Pavel Kotov def. No. 32 Cameron Norrie, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Women's Singles

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Leolia Jeanjean, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Julia Avdeeva, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova def. Katie Volynets, 6-1, 6-3

Varvara Gracheva def. No. 6 Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Sachia Vickery, 6-3, 6-2

No. 11 Daniel Collins def. Caroline Dolehide, 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. Daria Saville, 6-3, 6-4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 15 Elina Svitolina def. Karolina Pliskova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova def. No. 16 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova def. Magda Linette, 6-1, 6-1

No. 20 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Panna Uvardy, 6-3, 6-4

No. 23 Anna Kalinskaya def. Clara Burel, 7-6 (3), 7-5

No. 27 Linda Noskova def. Harriet Dart, 7-6 (3), 6-4

No. 31 Leylah Fernandez def. Jessika Ponchet, 6-2, 6-0

Where will the French Open 2024 tournament be broadcast and live streamed?

The Roland Garros tournament will be broadcast from the main draw onwards (May 26) on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress