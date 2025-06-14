Tennis

Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals

WTA Queen's Club 2025 wrap: Zheng Qinwen will now face Amanda Anisimova in the last four, after the American beat her compatriot Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-3. In another semi-final, qualifier Tatjana Maria stunned former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to set up a meeting with Australian Open champion Madison Keys

Zheng Qinwen WTA Queens Club 2025
Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen: Chinese star dispatched the local favourite in one hour and 50 minutes for a place in the last four of the Queen's Club 2025.
info_icon

Zheng Qinwen turned on the style to beat Emma Raducanu at Queen's Club, booking her place in the semi-finals.

The Olympic champion held on to overcome Raducanu's attempted comeback, prevailing 6-2 6-4 to reach the last four on grass for the first time.

There was little to split the pair in the opening stages, though Raducanu was forced to defend three break points to level at 2-2.

She repeated the feat two games later, only for Zheng to finally find the edge and convert a fourth break point of the game to take a 4-2 lead before she fell on set point, but still took the lead.

Emma Raducanu becomes British number one - null
Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory

BY Stats Perform

Raducanu then took a medical timeout for a back issue before the second set, but started it strongly, securing a double break to take go 3-0 up.

However, Zheng fought back, eventually levelling at 4-4. A double fault from Raducanu, serving to stay in the match, then gave the top seed three match points, which she could not convert, though she prevailed on the fourth attempt.

Zheng will now face Amanda Anisimova in the last four, after the American beat her compatriot Emma Navarro 6-3 6-3 later on Friday.

Elsewhere at Queen's, qualifier Tatjana Maria stunned former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to set up a meeting with Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Maria earned her second top 20 win at Queen's this week as she stormed to a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Rybakina, while Keys came from a set down to beat Diana Shnaider 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Data Debrief: Zheng on top

There may have been a nervy moment midway through the second set, but Zheng's big hitting ultimately did the job.

She put Raducanu on the backfoot, forcing 15 break points overall in the match, though she converted just five, while defending four of six the other way.

Her serving was strong too, as she hit five aces, and won 29 of 39 points on first serve (74%).

