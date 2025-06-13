Emma Raducanu is the new British number one as she progressed into the quarter-final stage at Queen's.
The 22-year-old beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-1 in a dominant win for the Brit on home soil.
Raducanu raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set before Sramkova brought it back to 5-4, defending two set points along the way.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion served to love to take the set before cruising through the second, converting match point at the second attempt.
Raducanu thanked the fans for their support during the worrying period of the match.
"I am really pleased to get through that," said Raducanu.
"I don't think it was my cleanest performance, but I am really pleased to push through in the tight moments. I really appreciate the support in that spell when she was coming back.
"I came out ready, expecting everything. I am just happy I was able to get off to a good start and build a lead."
Katie Boutler, meanwhile, faltered against fifth seed Diana Shnaider, losing 2-6 6-3 6-2, giving up the British number one title in the process.
Boutler cruised through the first set but had her serve broken early in the second and never recovered from that moment.
The 28-year-old had to win to keep her title as British number one, but lost before Raducanu had begun her match, leaving the door open.
In the last eight, Raducanu will face Zheng Qinwen, who overcame a scare to beat McCartney Kessler 6-3 4-6 7-5.
The number one seed broke her opponent twice in the first set but lost her own serve at the very end of the second. She managed to avoid a tie-break in the decider, securing victory with her first match point.
Data Debrief: Raducanu building momentum ahead of Wimbledon
Raducanu is growing in confidence ahead of the third grand slam of the season.
She made 72% of her first serves and won 67% of her points on first serve against Sramkova, while saving four of six break points.