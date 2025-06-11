Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles

British duo Katie Boutler and Emma Raducanu's doubles run at Queen's came to an end in the quarter-finals.
In just the second game of the partnership, the Britons lost 6-2 7-5 to top seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe.
Ukraine's Kichenok and New Zealand's Routliffe have three grand slam doubles titles between them, and they cruised to a 6-2 lead to wrap up the first set.
Boutler and Raducanu went 4-1 down in the second set, but a three-game winning streak saw them pull back level at 4-4. However, they then missed the chance to convert four break points in the following game to take the lead.
Kichenok and Routliffe secured the victory with a break on their fourth match point to reach the final four of the tournament.
Raducanu takes on Rebecca Sramkova in the last 16 of the singles on Thursday, while Boulter faces fifth seed Diana Shnaider on Thursday.
Data Debrief: Failure to convert
Boulter and Raducanu only converted one of eight potential break points in the match, winning just 13% of their opportunities.
Kichenok and Routliffe, on the other hand, took advantage, converting four of their nine break points, winning 44% of their chances.