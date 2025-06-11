Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round

Emma Raducanu said she was forced to battle the nerves of playing her first match at the iconic Queen's Club against Cristina Bucsa.
But that clearly didn't show as Raducanu booked her place in the next round with a straight-sets victory over Bucsa, earning her 6-1 6-2 win in just 64 minutes on Tuesday.
From 1-1 in the first set, Raducanu won five games in a row, taking the early advantage with a love service game, and continued to dominate in the second.
The Briton broke Bucsa in the third game as she raced into a 4-0 lead, going on to seal the win with a brilliant backhand that her Spanish opponent was unable to return.
"I must say I was quite locked in today. I'm very pleased with my performance," Raducanu said in her on-court interview.
"I was a little bit nervous for sure before beginning, [with it being] my first time playing on this court, and the support as incredible.
Raducanu also conceded she was still trying to get back to her best on the grass courts, having been eliminated in the second round at Roland-Garros by Iga Swiatek.
"I'm still trying to find my groove on this surface. There are certain shots I feel like I'm still a little late on," Raducanu added.
"I knew today would be a difficult match. I lost to Cristina earlier in the year, so I was trying to make sure that didn't happen again and fought to get myself into the second round.
"I want to stay here playing at Queen's for as many matches as possible."
British number one Katie Boulter also made a winning start to her singles campaign at a Queen's tournament.
Boulter overcame a stern test against Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic to win 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-4 in a match of twists and turns at the Andy Murray Arena.
The world number 34 is one of five women bidding to become the first Briton to win the women's title at Queen's Club since Ann Jones in 1969.