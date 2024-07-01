Emma Raducanu Vs Renata Zarazua, Wimbledon 2024: Brit Reaches Round Two - Data Debrief

Emma Raducanu delighted the home crowd at Wimbledon by defeating Renata Zarazua in straight sets on Monday. (More Tennis News)
The Briton had been scheduled to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in round one until the Russian withdrew from the tournament through injury.
Raducanu was still given a stern examination by Alexandrova's replacement, lucky loser Zarazua, on Centre Court, but she prevailed 7-6 (7-0) 6-3.
The home favourite led 4-2 in the opening set but was promptly broken back and had to deliver when it mattered to win a tie-break that ultimately proved to be one-sided.
Raducanu saved two break points early in the second set and then got the crucial break in game six before closing out the victory with relative comfort.
Up next for Raducanu is a clash with Elise Mertens, who won a three-set battle against Nao Hibino.
Data Debrief: Raducanu ups her game
It was a mixed performance from Raducanu in the opening set, but the 21-year-old upped her game in the second to make sure of victory.
Raducanu won 17 of her 20 points on first serve in the second set and, after saving those break points in the third game, did not offer up a single break opportunity to Zarazua from that stage onwards.