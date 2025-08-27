Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Raducanu defeated Japanse qualifier Ema Shibahara in her first round clash, 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes. On the other hand, Tjen, the 23-year-old qualifier made history by becoming the first Indonesian to compete in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004. She defeated 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in a thrilling three-set encounter, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first-round.