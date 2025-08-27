Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025
Raducanu defeated Ena Shibahara in her first-round game while Tjen edged past Veronika Kudermetova.
Emma Raducanu takes on Janice Tjen in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Raducanu defeated Japanse qualifier Ema Shibahara in her first round clash, 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes. On the other hand, Tjen, the 23-year-old qualifier made history by becoming the first Indonesian to compete in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004. She defeated 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in a thrilling three-set encounter, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first-round.
The is going to be high-octance clash and the winner of Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen is likely to face the world No. 10 Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open 2025.
When and where is the Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium . The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST (Approx).
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.