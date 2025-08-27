Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round women's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025
Emma Raducanu of Britain | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025

  • Raducanu defeated Ena Shibahara in her first-round game while Tjen edged past Veronika Kudermetova.

  • Live Streaming info and more

Emma Raducanu takes on Janice Tjen in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Raducanu defeated Japanse qualifier Ema Shibahara in her first round clash, 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes. On the other hand, Tjen, the 23-year-old qualifier made history by becoming the first Indonesian to compete in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004. She defeated 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in a thrilling three-set encounter, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first-round.

The is going to be high-octance clash and the winner of Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen is likely to face the world No. 10 Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open 2025.

2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain - | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When and where is the Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium . The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST (Approx).

Related Content
Related Content

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  2. Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  3. US Open: Naomi Osaka Advances With Straight-set Win

  4. US Open: Gauff Stretched By Tomljanovic But Through To Round 2

  5. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  3. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. US Overhauls H-1B Visa Programme For Greater Flexibility, Quick Processing | What We Know

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch