Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Emma Navarro takes on Caty McNally in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025
Navarro defeated Wang in her first-round game while McNally edged past over Teichmann.
Live Streaming info and more
Emma Navarro takes on Caty McNally in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NY, USA.
Emma Navarro began her U.S. Open campaign with a gritty victory over Yafan Wang, winning 7-6(9), 6-3 in what turned out to be a tightly contested battle. Meanwhile, Caty McNally kicked off her tournament with a convincing win over Jil Teichmann, delivering a straight-sets victory of 6-2, 6-2 in just 65 minutes
This is the third time they will be clashing againt each other, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. McNally took the first matchup in Macon back in 2020, while Navarro evened things up with a win at Indian Wells three years later. However, Navarro has improved a lot since then and the odds suggest that she is the favourite.
When and where is the Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST (Approx).
Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.