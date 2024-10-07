Tennis

Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs

India will play against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs to be held between January 31 and February 2 next year, according to the draw conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday

india-tennis-team-davis-cup
India will take on seven-time Davis Cup champions Sweden in Stockholm, starting Saturday (September 14, 2024). Photo: File
info_icon

India will play against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs to be held between January 31 and February 2 next year, according to the draw conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) here on Monday. (More Tennis News)

The draw, which includes both World Group I and II play-offs, will see 52 nations compete in 26 home-and-away ties around the globe from either January 31-February 1 or February 1-2.

World Group I play-offs will feature 26 countries while another 26 will compete in World Group II play-offs.

India will feature in the World Group I Play-offs with the dates to be determined by the host nation.

An official of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) told PTI that its team will play at home.

"It will be a home tie for our team," the official said.

India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in the 2024 play-offs in February in Islamabad to qualify for the World Group I.

However, the Indian team lost to Sweden in Stockholm in September to drop down to Group I play-offs again for the 2025 edition.

According to the official Davis Cup website, the choice of ground for the tie between India and Togo will be decided by lot at a later stage.

Under the competition format, if the nations competing against each other have never previously met, last time met before 1970, or if they last faced each other at a neutral venue, then the choice of ground is decided by lot.

India is yet to win the Davis Cup, having finished runner-up three times -- 1966, 1974 and 1987.

The revised Davis Cup structure for the 2025 season has required some nations to play at a higher level than would have been the case in the previous format.

Two nations which lost World Group II ties in September -- and would have competed in the 2025 World Group II play-offs -- will compete in the World Group I play-offs, the ITF said.

Four nations which did not win promotion from regional Group III events -- and would not have played again until the 2025 Group III events -- will now contest the World Group II pay-offs next year.

Winning nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs will compete in World Group I ties in September alongside the losing nations from the 2025 Qualifiers first round.

Losing nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs and winning nations from the World Group II play-offs will compete in World Group II ties in September, the ITF added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ACC Emerging T20 Cup: Mohammad Haris To Lead Defending Champions Pakistan In Oman
  2. England Vs South Africa Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Danielle Wyatt-Hodge Stars As ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets In Sharjah
  3. IRE Vs RSA, 3rd ODI: Proteas Batting Coach JP Duminy Spotted Fielding - Find Out Why
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Set To Return In 20th Edition Of Tournament
  5. IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: India All-Rounder Gets Reprimanded For Nida Dar Send-Off
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Kane Joins Up With England After Injury Concerns In Bayern Game
  2. Johan Neeskens: Former Netherlands Midfielder, Dies Aged 73
  3. Liverpool FC: Arne Slot's Trust Is Reason For Reds Form, Says Ryan Gravenberch
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Injury Forces Eder Militao Out Of Brazil's Squad, Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno Roped In
  5. Premier League Matchday 7: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  4. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  5. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Leaders Hail Modi's Public Service Journey, Say His Efforts Brought 'Unprecedented Development'
  2. Ola Founder & Comedian Kunal Kamra Engage In Online Spat Over Customer Service Issue; Ola Shares Fall | Explained
  3. Amit Shah Terms Naxals Biggest Violators Of Human Rights, Says They will be eliminated by 2026
  4. J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside
  5. Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announced New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands