Tennis

Halle Open: Daniil Medvedev Survives Early Scare To Beat Nuno Borges

Daniil Medvedev was forced to save five break points, while also striking nine aces, but he made it two straight wins against Nuno Borges. The duo first met at this year's Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev secured his spot in the next round of the Halle Open.
info_icon

Daniil Medvedev secured his spot in the next round of the Halle Open after fending off a valiant Nuno Borges in straight sets.

The world number five prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 on Monday to bounce back from his round-of-16 exit to Alex de Minaur at Roland-Garros.

Medvedev found himself behind early on as Borges won an early break point, but the Russian roared back to win the tiebreak 7-4.

Borges continued to match his opponent in the second set, but the former world number one showcased his endurance and class, finishing the contest in style to secure his place in the round of 16. 

Medvedev will now face Zhizhen Zhang after his win over Sebastian Ofner earlier in the day. 

Data Debrief: Med goes two for two

This duo first met at this year's Australian Open, with Medvedev winning on that occasion too.

It was a tight encounter this time around, as Medvedev was forced to save five break points, while also striking nine aces, but he made it two straight wins against Borges.

