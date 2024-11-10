Tennis

Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge

Gauff is the first player since Serena Williams (12, between 2013 and 2015) to win at least eight consecutive hard-court finals

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Coco-Gauff
Coco Gauff celebrates her success in Saudi Arabia
info_icon

Coco Gauff explained how she kept her cool despite the helter-skelter nature of her WTA Finals clash with Qinwen Zheng. (More Sports News)

Gauff prevailed 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in Riyadh on Saturday to become the youngest WTA Finals champion since 2004.

She was pushed all the way by Olympic champion Zheng, who led 5-3 at one stage in the decider and also clawed back four matchpoints before Gauff eventually got over the line.

"Tired, it's been a hard season," Gauff told Sky Sports after her victory.

"It was a really great match. Qinwen played some unbelievable tennis. I was just trying my best to hang in there and I never gave up.

"I was just telling myself, 'It's another point, another chance'. I've been in situations like this in the past and have been able to turn it around, and was able to do it again."

Gauff is the first player since Serena Williams (12, between 2013 and 2015) to win at least eight consecutive hard-court finals.

The 20-year-old collapsed on the court after her winning shot, something the American quipped she had mentally reserved for grand slam victories.

"At the end of the match, when I, like, fell on the floor, I didn't think I was going to do that," said Gauff, who has secured the year-end world number three ranking.

"I made a promise to myself that I will save that for grand slams. But honestly, to the way the match went, I was like, 'I'm just tired. I just want to lay on the ground.'

"I know I was like a couple of points away from losing, but, you know, I just tried to stay in the moment, honestly, and I'm really proud of myself."

For Zheng, it was a case of taking the positives from the first WTA Finals showpiece match that had to be settled by a third-set tie-break/

She said: "The match was very close, and then, you know, at the end, when you play this type of match, it's not about tennis, it's just about choices on court.

"When you lose a match, there's lessons you have to learn. So I would say it's a lot of positive things, because it's my first WTA Finals, but at the same time, I feel hurt to lose this match. But we will see. Maybe next time I will be better."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Haris Rauf Strikes Again, Removes Glenn Maxwell; AUS - 87/5 (19 Overs)
  2. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
  3. WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad
  5. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Century Gives England Winning Start Against West Indies Series
Football News
  1. Inter Miami 2-3 Atalanta United: Hosts Ousted From MLS Playoffs After Shock Defeat
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Salutes 'Solid And Concrete' Juventus After Derby Victory Over Torino
  3. Premier League: Arne Slot Warns Of 'Many Challenges Ahead' For Liverpool In Title Race
  4. Premier League: Unai Emery Demands Improvement From Aston Villa After Loss Against Liverpool
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Must Change Course After Fourth Consecutive Loss
Tennis News
  1. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  3. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  5. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
  2. Waqf Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Action Against Officials Issuing Eviction Notice To Farmers
  3. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
  4. 100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala
  5. Where Is Maharashtra’s Dalit Politics Headed?
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  5. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video