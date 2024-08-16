Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev claimed his 50th tour-level win of the season with a straight-sets victory over Karen Khachanov in the Cincinnati Open on Thursday. (More Tennis News)
The German took just 76 minutes to ease into the next round, earning a 6-3 6-2 win while coping with a second-set rain delay.
Zverev fought back from break point in the third game to set him up for a vital break in the sixth as he took the first set.
And he raced into a 3-0 lead in the second against a spirited Khachanov, who just could not find any answers to his aggressive approach as the world number four hit 16 winners compared to the Russian's nine.
He will now play either Max Purcell or Pablo Carrena-Busta for a place in the quarter-final.
Data Debrief: Fifty up for Zverev
It is an impressive landmark for Zverev to hit, but he is also the first to register 50 wins at ATP events in 2024.
It is the fifth time the 27-year-old has won 50+ matches in a single season, and he is just the second German to do so during the Open Era, after Boris Becker.