Naomi Osaka beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the China Open on Wednesday, in her first match under Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. (More Tennis News)
Osaka was returning to the Beijing event for the first time since triumphing there in 2019, and she rallied after going a break down in the first set, ultimately winning comfortably.
The four-time major champion smashed 30 winners to Bronzetti's seven in the one-hour, 23-minute contest, teeing up a second-round clash with Yulia Putintseva.
Speaking after her win, she admitted she had harboured doubts over Mouratoglou initially but was now convinced she has found the right coach.
"I think the fact he was Serena's coach made me want to avoid him," she said. This isn't rude because I found out it's not true, but I didn't know if he was a good coach or he just coached Serena!
"Then I met him, talked to him, worked with him on the court. He absolutely is a really good coach. I'm really glad that he's taking this project on, as well."
Data Debrief: Osaka's hard-court success
Osaka's victory means she now holds a 72.3% win percentage on hard courts at WTA 1000 events and grand slams (102 wins, 39 defeats).
Only three active players have a better such win ratio; Iga Swiatek (78.3%), Victoria Azarenka (75.5%) and Aryna Sabalenka (73.8%).