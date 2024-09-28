Tennis

China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing

Playing in her first match since her US Open fourth-round exit, Gauff held off the French woman's challenge, winning 7-5 6-3 in 102 minutes

Coco-Gauff
Coco Gauff is into the third round at the China Open
Coco Gauff prevailed in her opening match at the China Open, beating Clara Burel in straight sets on Friday to reach the third round. (More Tennis News)

Playing in her first match since her US Open fourth-round exit, Gauff held off the French woman's challenge, winning 7-5 6-3 in 102 minutes.

The pair traded breaks early in the contest before Burel pulled in front and looked sure to take the first set.

Gauff pushed back though, saving a set point at 5-4 before eventually edging in front with her fourth break of the set.

Gauff begins her China Open campaign against Clara Burel on Friday - null
Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly

BY Stats Perform

It was slightly more straightforward in the second, with Gauff's patience eventually rewarded as a three-game winning streak at the end of the match sealed the victory, setting up a meeting with Katie Boulter in the next round. 

Data Debrief: Hard court advantage

With this victory, Gauff has now won 46 matches at WTA-1000 hard-court events, equalling Caroline Wozniacki for the most such wins before turning 21 since the format was introduced in 2009 (46).

It also marks Gauff's 30th straight win over a player ranked outside the top 50, with her last such defeat coming 15 months ago in the first round of Wimbledon 2023 against Sofia Kenin. 

