The third seed Carlos Alcaraz is ready to defend his title in the quarter-final clash against 12th seed Tommy Paul in the Wimbledon Championships 2024 in London on Tuesday. The winner will either face Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. (More Tennis News)
Defending Champion Alcaraz defeated Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 match after a tough competition. Earlier, he thrashed Mark Lajal and Aleksandar Vukic with a straight-set win in the first and second rounds respectively.
His opponent, Tommy Paul defeated 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik in the third round then Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.
This will be Paul's first appearance in the Wimbledon quarter-final, and he will be aiming for a spot in the semi-final too. Alcaraz and Paul have met four times before, with each winning twice.
Here is everything you need to know about Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match live-streaming:
When to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 6:00 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be aired live on the Star Sports network.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.