Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with United States' Tommy Paul in the second quarter-final match of the Wimbledon 2024 in London on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head record, and other details of the 2nd QF match

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain falls during his fourth-round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Wimbledon. AP Photo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain falls during his fourth-round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
info_icon

The third seed Carlos Alcaraz is ready to defend his title in the quarter-final clash against 12th seed Tommy Paul in the Wimbledon Championships 2024 in London on Tuesday. The winner will either face Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. (More Tennis News)

Defending Champion Alcaraz defeated Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 match after a tough competition. Earlier, he thrashed Mark Lajal and Aleksandar Vukic with a straight-set win in the first and second rounds respectively.

His opponent, Tommy Paul defeated 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik in the third round then Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

This will be Paul's first appearance in the Wimbledon quarter-final, and he will be aiming for a spot in the semi-final too. Alcaraz and Paul have met four times before, with each winning twice.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his fourth-round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals

BY Associated Press

Here is everything you need to know about Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match live-streaming:

When to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 6:00 PM IST (Estimated Time).

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be aired live on the Star Sports network.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

