The third-seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to clash with the 21st-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Sunday. The highly intense game is scheduled at Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
The 21-year-old Alcaraz is among the favourites to win the title this year along with Jannik Sinner and the world no. 1 Novak Djokovic. He defeated the American tennis player Sebastian Korda in the third round and eye for a place in the quarterfinals.
His opponent, Auger-Aliassime defeated Ben Shelton of the United States to book a place in the fourth round. Auger-Aliassime lost to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open 2022.
In previous rounds, Alcaraz has faced tough opponents, but his upcoming match against Auger-Aliassime poses an even greater challenge. Despite being considered the underdog, the Canadian player is determined to surprise Alcaraz and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
Live streaming details of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match of the French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match scheduled to be played?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match is scheduled for Sunday, 2 June 2024.
When will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match begin?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match be played?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match on TV?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match?
In India, you can watch the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match on the SonyLiv app and website.