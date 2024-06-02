Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to take on Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Sunday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the match

carlos alcaraz into round 4 X @carlosalcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is among the favourites to win the French Open title this year. Photo: X/ @carlosalcaraz
info_icon

The third-seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to clash with the 21st-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Sunday. The highly intense game is scheduled at Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

The 21-year-old Alcaraz is among the favourites to win the title this year along with Jannik Sinner and the world no. 1 Novak Djokovic. He defeated the American tennis player Sebastian Korda in the third round and eye for a place in the quarterfinals.

His opponent, Auger-Aliassime defeated Ben Shelton of the United States to book a place in the fourth round. Auger-Aliassime lost to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open 2022.

In previous rounds, Alcaraz has faced tough opponents, but his upcoming match against Auger-Aliassime poses an even greater challenge. Despite being considered the underdog, the Canadian player is determined to surprise Alcaraz and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is sixth-ranked player in the world. - null
Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime Leads Canada Past Italy Into The Final

BY

Live streaming details of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match of the French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match scheduled to be played?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match is scheduled for Sunday, 2 June 2024.

When will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match begin?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Carlos Alcaraz, with his right arm strapped up, eased to victory on Sunday in Paris. - null
French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Moving Freely After Easing Injury Fears

BY Stats Perform

Where will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match be played?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match on TV?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match?

In India, you can watch the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match on the SonyLiv app and website.

